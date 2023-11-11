Advertise with Us
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school officials said.(Sheffield High School)
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama high school athletic trainer died in a crash while on his way home from a basketball game earlier this week.

According to school officials, Jason McGee, a Sheffield High School athletic trainer, was killed Thursday evening in Luka, Mississippi.

McGee was reportedly traveling home from a varsity basketball game that night when the collision occurred.

“He had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh. We will all miss that terribly,” said Sheffield High School Athletic Director David Hufstedler.

McGee served as an athletic trainer for 16 years. The school administration said he was dedicated to all students regardless of what sport they played.

“The students knew he cared about them, and everyone loved him. I’m so very sorry that his family is going through this horrific tragedy along with our Sheffield City Schools family. He was well loved,” Hufstedler said.

Mississippi police said the crash remains under investigation.

