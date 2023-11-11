Network to air special on University of Idaho murders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, November 13th marks the first anniversary of the murders of four University of Idaho students. A national network that covers court stories will be coming out with a new special dedicated to the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger

This includes DNA evidence, video surveillance and cell phone data that has been recovered by law enforcement. The network, Court TV, will also discuss different theories as to why Kohberger might have committed the murders and the possibility that authorities have the wrong suspect entirely. Ted Rowland, with Court TV, spoke with us more in detail.

When KMVT asked if airing a special would be a little too soon, seeing that Kohberger’s defense put in a not-guilty plea, this is what Rowland said:

“This is a case that has resonated, not only with our viewers but with people all around the world. just the horrific nature of how four young people lost their lives, and that is a big part of this special Sunday. Looking at what happen the night before they died and what we know from the state’s case that has been spelled out in the probable cause affidavit.”

KMVT also followed up to see if the media coverage would affect the court case in any form.

“We do have an interview with Bill Thompson, he’s the lead prosecutor with Latah County. But this is before the arrest. After Kohberger was arrested, the judge in this case put a gag order on this case so nobody can talk,” said Rowland.

Meanwhile, the Investigative Genetic Genealogy DNA material that is in possession of the FBI and the private laboratory, which first identified Kohberger as the suspect, as well as related documents, must be delivered to the Latah County courthouse by the beginning of next month.

Kohberger’s hearing was slated to begin back in October, but due to the motions of the case, the hearing has been postponed indefinitely.

