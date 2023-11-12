Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos have fired head football coach Andy Avalos after nearly three season with the team.

The Broncos are currently 5-5 and defeated the University of New Mexico Lobos 42-14 on Saturday night to stay in the hunt for the Mountain West Conference title.

Avalos went 22-14 during his near three season tenure as head coach which included the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year award after a 10-4 season.

Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

The Broncos will hit the road and face the Utah State University Aggies next Saturday before closing out the season on Black Friday against the Mountain West’s top team, the Air Force Academy Falcons which could potentially be for a championship game berth.

