CSI helps students with military benefits gain degrees

Through the United States Veterans Affairs Department
By Heatherann Wagner
Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —November 11th is Veterans Day It is the day that American’s across the nation honor the men and women that have served or continue to serve in our armed forces.

One of the benefits of serving in one of the branches of our military, is education benefits through the United States Veterans Affairs Department

Like many higher education institutions, the College of Southern Idaho has a dedicated staff member to help those wanting to use their military education benefits. Any military connected member such active-duty reservists or veterans of any war and any branch can get help navigating their education.

Sometimes that means getting help with what college degree is right for them. Many have jobs and need education to go further in their chosen career, others might be pursuing something completely new.

CSI Military, Veteran, and International Student Coordinator Calvin Armstead “That’s my job, I help the students figure out what degree is a good plan for them. Something they can survive on as they’re going to school. Now the military, the benefits side, especially now a days the post 9-11 GI bill it’s helping a lot.”

What also helps is having others from a similar military background to connect with. Something that other military connected students found important.

“If you’re an incoming service member or a veteran just know that there are other military members on campus and so even though it can feel kind of alone, you’d be surprised at how many Veterans and National Guardsman and Reservists are already here, “says CSI Student Lexus Reigh.

The link to Veterans student support services at CSI can be found here.

