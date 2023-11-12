Advertise with Us
Federal Judge blocks “abortion trafficking” law

Associated Press
Federal Judge puts a halt on Idaho's Abortion Ban Trafficking Law
By KMVT News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. District judge, Debora K. Grasham blocked the “abortion trafficking” law that was passed earlier this year.

This law originally stated that minors were legally not permitted to leave the state and get an abortion without the permission of their legal guardians, since abortions are illegal in Idaho. If anyone else takes the child out of Idaho yo get an abortion without permission they will get charged with a felony.

Two advocacy groups, the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and Indigenous Idaho Alliance sued the state of Idaho and the states Attorney General, Raúl Labrador. They stated that the law violated their First Amendment regarding freedom of speech and their Fourth Amendment to travel between states. Judge Grasham accepted their claims to go forward.

