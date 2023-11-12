Advertise with Us
Hagerman’s season comes to an end in State football semifinals

Three area teams heading to respective Milk Bowl games (Camas County, Oakley, Declo).
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three of our four area semifinal teams punched their tickets to their respective state title games with only the Hagerman Pirates falling short after an 88-20 loss to the Kendrick Tigers.

Kendrick entered the game ranked as the third best 8-man team in all the United States per Max Preps and the final score showed that the Tigers were on a mission.

Kendrick scored on their first play from scrimmage putting the Pirates behind the eight-ball before the game even began. The Pirates’ next possession resulted in a turnover on downs inside their own 20 turned into more Tiger points and by halftime Hagerman trailed 58-6.

The road team cruised the rest of the way to an 88-20 win over Hagerman to set up a date with another one of our area teams, the Camas County Mushers in the 1A-D2 Milk Bowl on Thursday night at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Our other area teams in their respective Milk Bowl games will actually play back-to-back on Friday evening at Holt Arena in Pocatello against a pair of Pirate teams.

First, the 1A-D1 Milk Bowl between the Oakley Hornets and the Butte County Pirates is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Following that the 2A Milk Bowl between the undefeated Declo Hornets and the West Side Pirates is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff which is subject to change depending on the game prior. Declo defeated West Side 27-26 earlier this season, but it took a goal line stand to hang on, so this one should be an outstanding matchup.

