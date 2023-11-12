Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls girls basketball began their season on Saturday; other GBB scores

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school basketball is back, at least on the girls side, as games tipped off last night, and on Saturday night the Twin Falls Lady Bruins got their season started tonight against Eagle.

Eagle coming to town after beating Jerome by five last night and Twin trailed 22-17 at half and wasn’t able to chip away at the deficit as the Lady Bruins fall in the first game of the season 53-45 to Eagle.

Friday Scores:

Kimberly 60, Canyon Ridge 32

Hansen 44, Hagerman 29

Eagle 53, Jerome 48

Filer 59, Marsh Valley 57

Richfield 36, Wendell 28

Saturday Scores:

Mackay 17, Oakley 50

Minico 64, Highland 45

Century 32, Burley 42

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

Three Magic Valley teams are heading to their respective Milk Bowl games next week.
Hagerman’s season comes to an end in State football semifinals
A championship berth is on the line Friday as the two square off on a neutral site at Gooding...
The Camas County Mushers are ready for semi-final action
The College of Southern Idaho is going dancing as the nine seed in this year's NJCAA National...
CSI volleyball prepares for National tournament
Oakley will take on the winner of Logos/Butte County next week.
Oakley football routes Grace and is moving on to fourth straight title game