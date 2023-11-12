Twin Falls girls basketball began their season on Saturday; other GBB scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school basketball is back, at least on the girls side, as games tipped off last night, and on Saturday night the Twin Falls Lady Bruins got their season started tonight against Eagle.

Eagle coming to town after beating Jerome by five last night and Twin trailed 22-17 at half and wasn’t able to chip away at the deficit as the Lady Bruins fall in the first game of the season 53-45 to Eagle.

Friday Scores:

Kimberly 60, Canyon Ridge 32

Hansen 44, Hagerman 29

Eagle 53, Jerome 48

Filer 59, Marsh Valley 57

Richfield 36, Wendell 28

Saturday Scores:

Mackay 17, Oakley 50

Minico 64, Highland 45

Century 32, Burley 42

