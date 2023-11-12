Twin Falls Most Wanted: Adolfo Alvarado

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is needing your help in locating Adolfo Alvarado, 19, for violation of his terms of release on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of or disposing of stolen property.

He has a bond of $30,000.

Alvarado has black hair and brown eyes, is 5′ 5″, weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.