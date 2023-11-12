Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Adolfo Alvarado

Adolfo Alvarado, 19, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for violation of terms...
Adolfo Alvarado, 19, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for violation of terms of release (11/11/23)(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is needing your help in locating Adolfo Alvarado, 19, for violation of his terms of release on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of or disposing of stolen property.

He has a bond of $30,000.

Alvarado has black hair and brown eyes, is 5′ 5″, weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
