Vallow-Daybell’s extradition to Arizona delayed due to her appeal

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While Chad Daybell and his attorney have filed several motions with the court this past week to strike the death penalty as a sentencing option for his murder trials slated to start in April of 2024

His wife, convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell, continues to sit in an eastern Idaho women’s prison while the court prepares court transcripts of her trial that must be filed by January 12, 2024, as part of her sentencing appeal.

Vallow-Daybell’s defense filed an Amended Notice of Appeal on October 4, 2023 that cites 16 different issues during her trial, but the court has not set a date to hear the appeal. This pushed back the extradition request that was filed by Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona and signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little last month.

Maricopa County had previously stated that they hoped Lori would be back in Arizona by the end of the year to face multiple conspiracy to commit murder charges in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted shooting of her niece’s ex-husband.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office now says that there is no plan to extradite her until she is done with the appeals process here in Idaho, which could take several months, or more.

Vallow Daybell, originally from Arizona, was convicted earlier this year of killing her two kids, Tylee Ryan and JJ, Vallow and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho. She was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

