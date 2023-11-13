Advertise with Us
1st annual Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Valley House Homeless Shelter is bringing encouraging the community to attend events they are putting on for the 1st annual Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

The community-oriented events are the following:

November 14-15 you can tour the Valley House and meet the caring team from 9:00 A.M. to 1 P.M. Or you can visit the center on November 16-17 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

November 17 will feature stories & readings of “Snake River Discovered” with author Doug Copsey

November 18 starting at 10:30 A.M. at the College of Southern Idaho the Walk To End Homelessness will take place.

To help promote and explain the event we were joined on Rise and Shine by Assistant Director of the Valley House Homeless Shelter Kim Spiers.

For more information click the play button above.

