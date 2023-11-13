Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Bundy failed to appear for contempt hearing on Monday
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, near Burns, Ore. With the takeover entering its fourth day Wednesday, authorities had not removed the group of roughly 20 people from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon's high desert country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The legal woes for Ammon Bundy continue as an Ada County Judge has issued a warrant for his arrest after Bundy fails to show up for a mandatory hearing today.

The hearing is related to the contempt charges against Bundy in the St. Luke’s defamation case that wrapped up in July, where a jury awarded St. Lukes and other plaintiffs $52.5 million in damages, to which Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez have been ordered to pay.

Bundy and his associates led protests at St. Luke’s locations in Boise and Meridian back in March of 2022 over a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s 10-month-old grandchild.

Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin set Monday for Bundys arraignment on additional contempt charges, as well as the first day of trial for the original contempt charges.

With Bundy being a no-show in court in Ada County, court documents show that a Baskin issued a warrant for his arrest with bail set at $250,000, and that he has already forfeited his $10,000 bond from August 2023 out of Gem County. That case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on April 15, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

1st Annual Homeless and Hunger events
1st annual Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Real Estate Myths
Southern Idaho Forecast 11-13
Southern Idaho Forecast 11-13
Lydia Miller of Buhl crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Idaho
Miss Rodeo Idaho is heading to Las Vegas to compete