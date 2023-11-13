Advertise with Us
CSI men and women’s cross country teams take home top-ten finishes at nationals

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in the NJCAA Cross-Country National Championship meet in Huntsville, Alabama this past weekend.

The men’s team finished sixth overall as a team and Jackson Pratt was the team’s highest finisher in 18th place with a time of 24:37. He was also named an All-American.

The women’s team finished fourth overall including two top-ten finishers. Rozzlyn Cazier finished sixth with a time of 17:49 and Elizabeth Phillips was right behind her in eighth with a time of 18:03. Both were named-All-Americans.

Congratulations to both CSI cross-country teams!

