CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams finish perfect weekends

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each hosted a three-day tournament for the second consecutive weekend.

Ladies first of course, and on Thursday they took on Yavapai College and defeated them 89-70 on 62 percent three-point shooting.

On Friday, the ladies doubled up their margin of victory winning by 40 over North Idaho College. Kaylee Headrick and Jamisyn Heaton led in scoring, and both had double-doubles.

To close out the tournament on Saturday night the Lady Golden Eagles beat Florida Southwestern State 76-63 to finish a perfect home start to the season at 6-0 after three wins last weekend as well.

On the men’s side they began on Thursday against Community Christian College and had a larger margin of victory than points scored by the visiting Saints in a 146-68 win, a 78-point margin of victory.

The following night CSI took on Yavapai College for the second time this season and avenged their loss from last week with a 91-74 win. Asim jones lead with 20 points.

Finally on Saturday night to close out the weekend the men took on Casper College and finished out a perfect 3-0 weekend with an 80-68 win. Asim jones led in scoring again with another 20-point game.

Up next the women will head to Arizona for a pair of non-conference games and the men will head to Odessa, Texas for their third straight three-day tournament to open the year.

