Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams finish perfect weekends

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each hosted a three-day tournament for the second consecutive weekend.

Ladies first of course, and on Thursday they took on Yavapai College and defeated them 89-70 on 62 percent three-point shooting.

On Friday, the ladies doubled up their margin of victory winning by 40 over North Idaho College. Kaylee Headrick and Jamisyn Heaton led in scoring, and both had double-doubles.

To close out the tournament on Saturday night the Lady Golden Eagles beat Florida Southwestern State 76-63 to finish a perfect home start to the season at 6-0 after three wins last weekend as well.

On the men’s side they began on Thursday against Community Christian College and had a larger margin of victory than points scored by the visiting Saints in a 146-68 win, a 78-point margin of victory.

The following night CSI took on Yavapai College for the second time this season and avenged their loss from last week with a 91-74 win. Asim jones lead with 20 points.

Finally on Saturday night to close out the weekend the men took on Casper College and finished out a perfect 3-0 weekend with an 80-68 win. Asim jones led in scoring again with another 20-point game.

Up next the women will head to Arizona for a pair of non-conference games and the men will head to Odessa, Texas for their third straight three-day tournament to open the year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Oakley's Isaac Cranney knocks the ball loose to regain possession for the Hornets, they went on...
SEMIFINALS: Play of the week
CSI's women's cross-country team took home a fourth place finish overall and the men took home...
CSI men and women’s cross country teams take home top-ten finishes at nationals
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Twin Falls fell to Eagle 53-45 to open their season.
Twin Falls girls basketball began their season on Saturday; other GBB scores