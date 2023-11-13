Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

At least four people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Four people were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody.

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years
A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI...
Take A Look At This: Lion roams streets in Italy; Titanic menu auctioned
1st Annual Homeless and Hunger events
1st annual Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Real Estate Myths