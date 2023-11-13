Miss Rodeo Idaho is heading to Las Vegas to compete

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After winning Miss Rodeo Idaho 2023, Lydia Rose Miller of Filer traveled across the Gem State as an ambassador to the sport of rodeo and the western lifestyle.

The past few months she’s been working hard on her next competition.

December 3rd through the 10th, she will represent the State of Idaho in Las Vegas as she competes in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant, and will be judged on public speaking, knowledge of rodeo and horsemanship to name a few.

Skills that she’s been working on for over a year.

“I started preparing for this Miss Rodeo America Pageant a year and a half ago. I had a study plan that I worked out with a coach, I worked with several coaches throughout the year on things like modeling helping with getting my wardrobe put together and the wardrobe is probably the most extensive part of the preparation process just getting all of those outfits but another big part of the pageant- the horsemanship portion- we don’t get to ride out own horses,” said Miller.

During the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness month, Miller had the opportunity to be entered in a scholarship raffle by riding 50 horses that month, her goal was to ride 100 during that time. She ended up riding 103 in 31 days which helped her prepare for the horsemanship portion of the pageant.

Miller says, “Having ridden 103 horses in October really helped me prepare for this and I think my number is right around 150 total this year that’s been helping me prepare for the horsemanship portion and I feel blessed to have grown up with some pretty awesome ranch horses so I think I’m prepared for anything they can throw at me.”

She says it’s been an honor to represent the state and especially the Magic Valley during her time as Miss Rodeo Idaho.

