Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

SEMIFINALS: Play of the week

Presented by Blue Lakes Auto Repair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is only one more week of high school football and with three of our area teams in their respective Milk Bowl games let’s take a look at the State semifinal round’s play of the week.

This week’s play of the week comes from Oakley’s semifinal matchup against Grace on Thursday night.

Grace in the middle of a drive, on a running play the ball carrier is heading downfield, and the ball gets ripped away by number 13 Isaac Cranney and it popped right up and out to number 18 Braig Brench who is able to run it back a couple of yards on the turnover.

Excellent strip by Cranney, and Oakley dominated the football game as well as the Hornets won 50-20 and are heading to the Milk Bowl for the fourth consecutive year and are seeking their fourth straight 1A-D1 championship.

Oakley will take on the Butte County Pirates on Friday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

CSI's women's cross-country team took home a fourth place finish overall and the men took home...
CSI men and women’s cross country teams take home top-ten finishes at nationals
CSI went a collective 6-0 this weekend between the men's and women's teams.
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams finish perfect weekends
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Twin Falls fell to Eagle 53-45 to open their season.
Twin Falls girls basketball began their season on Saturday; other GBB scores
Three Magic Valley teams are heading to their respective Milk Bowl games next week.
Hagerman’s season comes to an end in State football semifinals