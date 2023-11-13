SEMIFINALS: Play of the week

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is only one more week of high school football and with three of our area teams in their respective Milk Bowl games let’s take a look at the State semifinal round’s play of the week.

This week’s play of the week comes from Oakley’s semifinal matchup against Grace on Thursday night.

Grace in the middle of a drive, on a running play the ball carrier is heading downfield, and the ball gets ripped away by number 13 Isaac Cranney and it popped right up and out to number 18 Braig Brench who is able to run it back a couple of yards on the turnover.

Excellent strip by Cranney, and Oakley dominated the football game as well as the Hornets won 50-20 and are heading to the Milk Bowl for the fourth consecutive year and are seeking their fourth straight 1A-D1 championship.

Oakley will take on the Butte County Pirates on Friday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

