23rd annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicking off November 16

60 Hours to Fight Hunger on Rise and Shine
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On November 16 the 23rd annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger will kick off. The first event will start at noon at Rob Green GMC on Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls.

The number of turkeys they hope to collect this year is 2,300 and last year they collected 1,784 turkeys.

To help explain the event we were joined on Rise and Shine by Ken Robinette, the CEO of the South Central Community Action Partnership.

For more information about the event click the play button above.

