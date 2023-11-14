Camas County ready for top-ranked Kendrick in 1AD2 state championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Camas County Mushers took on the Rockland Bulldogs last Friday, where they came away with a dominant 67-18 victory and made the state championship for the first time since 1981.

Troy Smith led the way, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns while also catching four passes for 113 yards and a score.

His brother, Tristen Smith, also had a fantastic night, throwing for three scores and rushing for a touchdown. Tyson Tupper added two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.

Troy Smith credits his offensive line for their great game and said the win was all about hard work.

“I think we’ve known since we were little kids that this game is a decade of hard work, you’re seeing here for two and half hours,” Smith said. “Levi Ashmead, Sage Patten, Kelby Cox, those guys should get all the glory, they should be getting interviewed not me. They make it possible for me to run up and down the field on every play.”

Camas now takes on one of the best 8-man teams in the country Thursday night, the Kendrick Tigers.

Kendrick is the fourth-ranked 8-man football team in the nation according to MaxPreps.

Kendrick advanced to the title game after beating Hagerman 88-20 on Saturday.

Mushers coach, Rusty Kramer, said his team has all the weapons and is ready for the challenge of the Tigers.

“We have no egos on this team, we don’t care who scores the touchdowns, we just want to win games,” Kramer said. “We’re excited for the challenge. We’ve been looking forward to playing Kendrick all season, so we are ready for it.”

It’s going to be an instant classic, Camas County vs Kendrick for the 1AD2 Milk bowl. Kickoff is set Thursday for at 7:00 p.m. from the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

KMVT will be on site for coverage and highlights on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.