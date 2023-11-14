Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Camas County ready for top-ranked Kendrick in 1AD2 state championship

The Camas County Mushers took on the Rockland Bulldogs last Friday, where they came away with a dominant 67-18 victory and made the state championship for the first time since 1981.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Camas County Mushers took on the Rockland Bulldogs last Friday, where they came away with a dominant 67-18 victory and made the state championship for the first time since 1981.

Troy Smith led the way, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns while also catching four passes for 113 yards and a score.

His brother, Tristen Smith, also had a fantastic night, throwing for three scores and rushing for a touchdown. Tyson Tupper added two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.

Troy Smith credits his offensive line for their great game and said the win was all about hard work.

“I think we’ve known since we were little kids that this game is a decade of hard work, you’re seeing here for two and half hours,” Smith said. “Levi Ashmead, Sage Patten, Kelby Cox, those guys should get all the glory, they should be getting interviewed not me. They make it possible for me to run up and down the field on every play.”

Camas now takes on one of the best 8-man teams in the country Thursday night, the Kendrick Tigers.

Kendrick is the fourth-ranked 8-man football team in the nation according to MaxPreps.

Kendrick advanced to the title game after beating Hagerman 88-20 on Saturday.

Mushers coach, Rusty Kramer, said his team has all the weapons and is ready for the challenge of the Tigers.

“We have no egos on this team, we don’t care who scores the touchdowns, we just want to win games,” Kramer said. “We’re excited for the challenge. We’ve been looking forward to playing Kendrick all season, so we are ready for it.”

It’s going to be an instant classic, Camas County vs Kendrick for the 1AD2 Milk bowl. Kickoff is set Thursday for at 7:00 p.m. from the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

KMVT will be on site for coverage and highlights on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

As a junior, she won an individual 4A state title and helped the Bruins win a state championship.
Twin Falls’ Ava Schroeder signs to play golf at BYU
McClain became the first Riverhawks volleyball player to receive a full Division One scholarship.
Canyon Ridge’s Abby McClain signs to play volleyball at Idaho State University
Four local girls' basketball squads were in action Monday as the young season is underway.
Monday Idaho preps girls basketball scores
Oakley's Isaac Cranney knocks the ball loose to regain possession for the Hornets, they went on...
SEMIFINALS: Play of the week