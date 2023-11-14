Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Canyon Ridge’s Abby McClain signs to play volleyball at Idaho State University

McClain became the first Riverhawks volleyball player to receive a full Division I scholarship.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge senior Abby McClain officially signed to play college volleyball at Idaho State University on Saturday.

McClain became the first Riverhawks volleyball player to receive a full Division I scholarship.

She will be trading out her crimson and silver with the Riverhawks for the black and orange of the Bengals.

She is used to the orange, as it’s the same colors as her club team, the Idaho Crush.

She told KMVT it was the coaches’ commitment to the athletes that made her choose ISU.

“I think it’s all about the relationship between the coaches and the players,” McClain said. “They care so much about the athletes and building the program up and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

She will begin taking classes in January as she will graduate from Canyon Ridge a semester early with enough college credits.

McClain will study exercise science at Idaho State, with a plan to get a master’s in business.

KMVT is excited to watch her success in Pocatello.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

As a junior, she won an individual 4A state title and helped the Bruins win a state championship.
Twin Falls’ Ava Schroeder signs to play golf at BYU
The Camas County Mushers took on the Rockland Bulldogs last Friday, where they came away with a...
Camas County ready for top-ranked Kendrick in 1AD2 state championship
Four local girls' basketball squads were in action Monday as the young season is underway.
Monday Idaho preps girls basketball scores
Oakley's Isaac Cranney knocks the ball loose to regain possession for the Hornets, they went on...
SEMIFINALS: Play of the week