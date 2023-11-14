Canyon Ridge’s Abby McClain signs to play volleyball at Idaho State University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge senior Abby McClain officially signed to play college volleyball at Idaho State University on Saturday.

McClain became the first Riverhawks volleyball player to receive a full Division I scholarship.

She will be trading out her crimson and silver with the Riverhawks for the black and orange of the Bengals.

She is used to the orange, as it’s the same colors as her club team, the Idaho Crush.

She told KMVT it was the coaches’ commitment to the athletes that made her choose ISU.

“I think it’s all about the relationship between the coaches and the players,” McClain said. “They care so much about the athletes and building the program up and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

She will begin taking classes in January as she will graduate from Canyon Ridge a semester early with enough college credits.

McClain will study exercise science at Idaho State, with a plan to get a master’s in business.

KMVT is excited to watch her success in Pocatello.

