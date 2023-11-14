Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

First annual Sage Women’s Center Diaper Drive

First Annual Diaper Drive
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Sage Women’s Center is looking for the community to come together to help infants of the Magic Valley. Until November 30 community members may come to the Sage Women’s Center to drop off much-needed items for infants. Items like: diapers, diaper creams, baby oils, baby formula, new bottles, new pacifiers, baby wipes, and new clothes can be dropped off.

Sage Women’s Center is located at 158 Blake St. North in Twin Falls. If you are unable to donate items themselves at the center you can give a monetary donation at Lux Salon, The Barber Shop at Gehrig Dale & Co, and online at Sage Women’s Center’s website.

To explain why this drive was needed on Rise and Shine we were joined by Registered Nurse Kilee Sanchez and Director of the Sage Women’s Center Nicki Krouse.

For more information on the event click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

1st Annual Homeless and Hunger events
1st annual Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
Furry Friday: Bella
Furry Friday: Bella
Fit and Well Idaho: Home Health Care and Hospice Team at St. Luke’s
The City of Rocks now dark sky certified.
Winter recreation at the City of Rocks & Castle Rocks