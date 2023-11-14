First annual Sage Women’s Center Diaper Drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Sage Women’s Center is looking for the community to come together to help infants of the Magic Valley. Until November 30 community members may come to the Sage Women’s Center to drop off much-needed items for infants. Items like: diapers, diaper creams, baby oils, baby formula, new bottles, new pacifiers, baby wipes, and new clothes can be dropped off.

Sage Women’s Center is located at 158 Blake St. North in Twin Falls. If you are unable to donate items themselves at the center you can give a monetary donation at Lux Salon, The Barber Shop at Gehrig Dale & Co, and online at Sage Women’s Center’s website.

To explain why this drive was needed on Rise and Shine we were joined by Registered Nurse Kilee Sanchez and Director of the Sage Women’s Center Nicki Krouse.

