Gas prices in Idaho are down 50 cents a gallon during the same time last year
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gas are down 50 cents from this time last year here in Idaho.
Currently the cost for a regular gallon of gas is $3.77 cents and diesel is $4.57 a gallon; a year ago, Idahoans paid $4.25 for regular and $5.60 for diesel.
In the Magic Valley, the most expensive gas per gallon is in Twin Falls, while the cheapest is in Rupert according to Gas Buddy
