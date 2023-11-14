Advertise with Us
Gas prices in Idaho are down 50 cents a gallon during the same time last year

Gas Prices in Idaho down 50 cents a gallon from this time last year
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gas are down 50 cents from this time last year here in Idaho.

Currently the cost for a regular gallon of gas is $3.77 cents and diesel is $4.57 a gallon; a year ago, Idahoans paid $4.25 for regular and $5.60 for diesel.

In the Magic Valley, the most expensive gas per gallon is in Twin Falls, while the cheapest is in Rupert according to Gas Buddy

