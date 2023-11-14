The holiday season is a time to celebrate for many but some struggle with loneliness and mental health issues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season others may be struggling with loneliness and mental health issues this time of year.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart says the holidays can be hard times for people for a lot of different reasons.

She said if there has been a recent loss of a loved one feelings of depression and loneliness can be amplified if this is the first year that person is not at holiday gatherings.

She said one of the best ways for the community to help those struggling is to reach out, so they know they are not alone.

“We have a tendency to isolate when we’re in those situations, so reach out, try to make connections with people,” said Stewart. “We always say go outside and get some fresh air, you know, do things that you enjoy doing and really try to be cognizant about working through some of those things if you can.”

She added simply going for a walk outside can help with endorphins and help improve your mood if you notice you are starting to isolate and feel down.

