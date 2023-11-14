Sun Valley Resort opening new state-of-the-art ski lifts for 2023-24 season

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Resort in Ketchum is one of the premier ski destinations not just in the state of Idaho, but the entire world.

And this year the resort’s slopes are seeing a couple of upgrades that have been under construction since the end of last season and are going to be ready shortly after the season opener on Thanksgiving Day.

“The team has been so busy over the summer taking on a really incredible project which is our Warm Springs Enhancement Project which was replacing two lifts and cutting some new terrain which was really incredible. These lifts are going to be awesome,” said Sun Valley Resort Marketing Director Bridget Higgins.

The Warm Springs Enhancement Project replaced some of the old 4-person chairlifts on Bald and Dollar Mountains and replaced them with brand-new state of the art Challenger lifts that are capable of holding up to six people.

The new lifts are also faster and can ascend the mountain in just 8 minutes which includes a stop at the midway point. These new lifts won’t be ready until December, however the resort is still excited about the upcoming season, nonetheless.

“As tradition holds for this eighty-eighth season, we’re going to open up out of River Run which is what we have been doing for decades and it’s really awesome just to concentrate all the energy here and we invite everyone to come down,” Higgins said.

“We’ll have hot cocoa, and for the last handful of years we’ve been giving away opening day mugs, and we have a DJ, so it really is just a great way to kick off the season and kick off your Thanksgiving Day.”

Sun Valley Resort is set to begin its eighty-eighth season of operation on Thanksgiving Day and for more information on how to hit the slopes yourself head to the Sun Valley Resort website: https://www.sunvalley.com/

