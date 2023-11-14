Twin Falls’ Ava Schroeder signs to play golf at BYU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls’ Ava Schroeder officially signed to play college golf at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Thursday.

It was a special evening, as her family, friends, and many in the community showed up for support.

Schroeder was a standout soccer player and golfer for the Bruins and had a remarkably busy fall.

To help manage the workload, she took online classes to ensure she could play both sports without being burnt out.

Now she can focus on one sport as a BYU Cougar.

“I’ve grown up being a huge BYU fan, so I wanted to be a part of that. It was my top school, but I knew I had to work really hard to get there,” Schroeder said. “The feeling that all my hard work has paid off is the best feeling ever.”

As a junior, she won an individual 4A state title and helped the Bruins win a state championship.

This season, she and Twin Falls finished second at state.

KMVT is extremely excited to watch and support Schroeder on the links at BYU.

