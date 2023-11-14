Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

VanLeuven, Sally Woodhouse

November 10, 2023, Age 80
Sally Woodhouse VanLeuven, 80, passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 10, 2023.
Sally Woodhouse VanLeuven, 80, passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 10, 2023.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sally Woodhouse VanLeuven, 80, passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 10, 2023. She was born in Burley, Idaho, on June 16, 1943, to Bish (Elmo) and Louise Port Woodhouse. She was welcomed home to Oakley by two older brothers, Vaughn and Paul. Sally was raised on a potato farm and developed a love for the outdoors and honest hard work. She also enjoyed the company of animals including many pet dogs and a pinto pony named Rusty. She attended local schools and graduated from Oakley High School in 1961. After graduation, she attended business school and learned shorthand which enabled her to work as a secretary for a time.

While working in Burley, Sally met and fell in love with Bruce VanLeuven. They were married April 22,1966, in Oakley and enjoyed 57 years together. While they were raising their three children: Darren, Kari, and Jill, they lived in Heyburn, Burley, and eventually Murtaugh, Idaho on a potato farm. Sally was an excellent mother and always supported her children by attending every band or choir concert, sporting event, or debate competition they participated in. She was an excellent cook and baker and taught these skills to her children. Sally never forgot to send you a card for your birthday. She took the time for long talks with her children and prioritized making memories with them. In the fall of 1996, Bruce and Sally sold the farm in Murtaugh and moved to Twin Falls where Sally lived until the time of her passing.

Sally had a close relationship with her parents and spent quality time with both of them in their later years. Their passing was difficult for her and she is no doubt enjoying a joyful reunion with them.

Bruce and Sally enjoyed spending time together. They loved going for drives to see how the crops were doing, picnics up Rock Creek Canyon, or just driving all over southern Idaho in general. They enjoyed playing cards, fishing trips, spending time with family, and good conversations with friends.

Sally had an incredibly determined spirit. Over the last 16 years, she was able to overcome a heart attack, beat breast cancer, and fought dementia gracefully. She was so appreciative of Bruce’s unwavering love and companionship through all of her health struggles all the way through the end of her life.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Bish and Louise Woodhouse; her sister-in- law, Annetta; and her granddaughter, Isabel. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children, Darren (Karrie), Kari (Bridger), and Jill (Mark); and her two brothers, Vaughn (Annetta) and Paul (Claudia). She has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is loved and missed by all very much.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 20, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and a live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

“Sally” Lorraine Shirleen Bird Christian Danner, 89, of Albion, Idaho, passed away on Thursday,...
Danner, Sally Christian
Sage Women's Center Diaper Drive
First annual Sage Women’s Center Diaper Drive
Dot Foods donated $30,000 of food and supplies to six Magic Valley food banks.
DOT Foods donates $30,000 worth of food to six Magic Valley food pantries
Jerome High School's FFA Chapter returned from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Jerome High School FFA Chapter competes at national convention