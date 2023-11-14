VanLeuven, Sally Woodhouse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sally Woodhouse VanLeuven, 80, passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 10, 2023. She was born in Burley, Idaho, on June 16, 1943, to Bish (Elmo) and Louise Port Woodhouse. She was welcomed home to Oakley by two older brothers, Vaughn and Paul. Sally was raised on a potato farm and developed a love for the outdoors and honest hard work. She also enjoyed the company of animals including many pet dogs and a pinto pony named Rusty. She attended local schools and graduated from Oakley High School in 1961. After graduation, she attended business school and learned shorthand which enabled her to work as a secretary for a time.

While working in Burley, Sally met and fell in love with Bruce VanLeuven. They were married April 22,1966, in Oakley and enjoyed 57 years together. While they were raising their three children: Darren, Kari, and Jill, they lived in Heyburn, Burley, and eventually Murtaugh, Idaho on a potato farm. Sally was an excellent mother and always supported her children by attending every band or choir concert, sporting event, or debate competition they participated in. She was an excellent cook and baker and taught these skills to her children. Sally never forgot to send you a card for your birthday. She took the time for long talks with her children and prioritized making memories with them. In the fall of 1996, Bruce and Sally sold the farm in Murtaugh and moved to Twin Falls where Sally lived until the time of her passing.

Sally had a close relationship with her parents and spent quality time with both of them in their later years. Their passing was difficult for her and she is no doubt enjoying a joyful reunion with them.

Bruce and Sally enjoyed spending time together. They loved going for drives to see how the crops were doing, picnics up Rock Creek Canyon, or just driving all over southern Idaho in general. They enjoyed playing cards, fishing trips, spending time with family, and good conversations with friends.

Sally had an incredibly determined spirit. Over the last 16 years, she was able to overcome a heart attack, beat breast cancer, and fought dementia gracefully. She was so appreciative of Bruce’s unwavering love and companionship through all of her health struggles all the way through the end of her life.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Bish and Louise Woodhouse; her sister-in- law, Annetta; and her granddaughter, Isabel. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children, Darren (Karrie), Kari (Bridger), and Jill (Mark); and her two brothers, Vaughn (Annetta) and Paul (Claudia). She has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is loved and missed by all very much.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 20, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and a live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

