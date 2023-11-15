FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9 → 1ST ROUND → QUARTERFINALS → SEMI-FINALS → FINALS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the end of the week, six teams will have been crowned Idaho State Champions and three local southern Idaho teams have a shot to bring that honor home.

As the only 11-Man team left in Southern Idaho, The Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side Pirates (8-2) in the late game on Friday night inside Holt Arena, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

In 8-Man action, southern Idaho’s best has a shot to bring home the hardware in both divisions.

In 1AD1, the Oakley Hornets (9-1) look to do something special, as the Hornets go for their fourth consecutive state championship. the Hornets take on Butte County (10-1) out of Arco inside Holt Arena at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

In 1A-D2 action, the Camas County Mushers (9-1) look to do something that hasn’t been done in Fairfield in over 40 years... bring home a State Football Championship. But first, the Musher need to get past the Kendrick Tigers (9-0) Thursday night inside the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 1-0 11-0 2 - WENDELL 0-1 5-5

FINALS: 2A ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 8:15pm

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL WEST SIDE (8-2) DECLO (11-0)

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 6-0 9-1 2 - MURTAUGH 4-2 7-3 3 - VALLEY 3-3 6-5 4 - LIGHTHOUSE 3-3 5-4 5 - CAREY 3-3 3-6 6 - GLENNS FERRY 1-5 2-6 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-5 2-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 5:30 pm

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL BUTTE COUNTY (10-1) OAKLEY (9-1)

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 5-0 9-1 2 - HAGERMAN 4-1 9-3 3 - DIETRICH 3-2 6-4 4 - CASTLEFORD 2-3 3-5 5 - HANSEN 1-4 1-7 6 - SHOSHONE 0-5 0-8 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 4-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINAL THURSDAY - 11/16/23 @ Moscow - Kibbie Dome - 7:00pm

1A-D2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL CAMAS COUNTY (9-1) KENDRICK (9-0)

OTHER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

FINAL SAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 1:00pm

5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL COEUR D’ALENE (9-2) HIGHLAND (10-1)

FINAL FRIDAY - 11/17/23 @ Boise - Albertsons Stadium - 7:00pm

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL BISHOP KELLY (12-0) HILLCREST (12-0)

FINAL SAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 4:00pm

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL TETON (10-1) SUGAR-SALEM (10-0)

