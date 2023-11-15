Advertise with Us
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

NOV. 16, 17 & 18th
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT)
By Joey Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST
WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8WEEK 91ST ROUNDQUARTERFINALSSEMI-FINALS → FINALS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the end of the week, six teams will have been crowned Idaho State Champions and three local southern Idaho teams have a shot to bring that honor home.

As the only 11-Man team left in Southern Idaho, The Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side Pirates (8-2) in the late game on Friday night inside Holt Arena, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

In 8-Man action, southern Idaho’s best has a shot to bring home the hardware in both divisions.

In 1AD1, the Oakley Hornets (9-1) look to do something special, as the Hornets go for their fourth consecutive state championship. the Hornets take on Butte County (10-1) out of Arco inside Holt Arena at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

In 1A-D2 action, the Camas County Mushers (9-1) look to do something that hasn’t been done in Fairfield in over 40 years... bring home a State Football Championship. But first, the Musher need to get past the Kendrick Tigers (9-0) Thursday night inside the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO1-011-0
2 - WENDELL0-15-5

FINALS: 2A ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 8:15pm
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
WEST SIDE (8-2)
DECLO (11-0)

2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY6-09-1
2 - MURTAUGH4-27-3
3 - VALLEY3-36-5
4 - LIGHTHOUSE3-35-4
5 - CAREY3-33-6
6 - GLENNS FERRY1-52-6
7 - RAFT RIVER1-52-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 5:30 pm
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
BUTTE COUNTY (10-1)
OAKLEY (9-1)

2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY5-09-1
2 - HAGERMAN4-19-3
3 - DIETRICH3-26-4
4 - CASTLEFORD2-33-5
5 - HANSEN1-41-7
6 - SHOSHONE0-50-8
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-04-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINALTHURSDAY - 11/16/23 @ Moscow - Kibbie Dome - 7:00pm
1A-D2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
CAMAS COUNTY (9-1)
KENDRICK (9-0)

OTHER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

FINALSAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 1:00pm
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
COEUR D’ALENE (9-2)
HIGHLAND (10-1)
FINALFRIDAY - 11/17/23 @ Boise - Albertsons Stadium - 7:00pm
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
BISHOP KELLY (12-0)
HILLCREST (12-0)
FINALSAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 4:00pm
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
TETON (10-1)
SUGAR-SALEM (10-0)

