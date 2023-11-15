FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
NOV. 16, 17 & 18th
WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9 → 1ST ROUND → QUARTERFINALS → SEMI-FINALS → FINALS
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the end of the week, six teams will have been crowned Idaho State Champions and three local southern Idaho teams have a shot to bring that honor home.
As the only 11-Man team left in Southern Idaho, The Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side Pirates (8-2) in the late game on Friday night inside Holt Arena, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
In 8-Man action, southern Idaho’s best has a shot to bring home the hardware in both divisions.
In 1AD1, the Oakley Hornets (9-1) look to do something special, as the Hornets go for their fourth consecutive state championship. the Hornets take on Butte County (10-1) out of Arco inside Holt Arena at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
In 1A-D2 action, the Camas County Mushers (9-1) look to do something that hasn’t been done in Fairfield in over 40 years... bring home a State Football Championship. But first, the Musher need to get past the Kendrick Tigers (9-0) Thursday night inside the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|1-0
|11-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-1
|5-5
FINALS: 2A ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 8:15pm
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|WEST SIDE (8-2)
|DECLO (11-0)
2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|6-0
|9-1
|2 - MURTAUGH
|4-2
|7-3
|3 - VALLEY
|3-3
|6-5
|4 - LIGHTHOUSE
|3-3
|5-4
|5 - CAREY
|3-3
|3-6
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-5
|2-6
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-5
|2-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/17/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 5:30 pm
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|BUTTE COUNTY (10-1)
|OAKLEY (9-1)
2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|5-0
|9-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|4-1
|9-3
|3 - DIETRICH
|3-2
|6-4
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|2-3
|3-5
|5 - HANSEN
|1-4
|1-7
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-5
|0-8
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|4-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURSDAY - 11/16/23 @ Moscow - Kibbie Dome - 7:00pm
1A-D2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|CAMAS COUNTY (9-1)
|KENDRICK (9-0)
OTHER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
|FINAL
|SAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 1:00pm
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|COEUR D’ALENE (9-2)
|HIGHLAND (10-1)
|FINAL
|FRIDAY - 11/17/23 @ Boise - Albertsons Stadium - 7:00pm
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|BISHOP KELLY (12-0)
|HILLCREST (12-0)
|FINAL
|SAT - 11/18/23 @ Pocatello - Holt Arena - 4:00pm
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 2023 MILK BOWL
|TETON (10-1)
|SUGAR-SALEM (10-0)
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.