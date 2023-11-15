Advertise with Us
Jonathan McEuen at KMVT to promote an acoustic show called Friends Giving at the Historic Wilson Theater

Gina Jameson invites Jonathan McEuen to the KMVT studio to talk about his upcoming performance at the Historic Wilson Theater.
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nashville musician Jonathan McEuen was live at the KMVT studio during the Noon show on Wednesday, November 15th to promote Friends Giving, which is an acoustic performance to be held at the Historic Wilson Theater.

Friends Giving is presented by The Rupert Senior Center and the E Street Deli, with proceeds to benefit the Rupert Senior Center. Its a dinner and a show, with the dinner starting at 5:30pm and the show beginning at 7pm.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online, or at the door.

