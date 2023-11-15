Kind Idaho gathering signatures in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The effort to get a medical marijuana initiative on the ballot has come to Twin Falls. Kind Idaho, a group advocating for legalizing medical marijuana, will be holding signature events on November 17 & 18.

The signature collecting event that will be held on November 17 will be held at CJ’s Vapehouse & CBD located at 780 Falls Ave from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

The signature collecting event that will be held on November 18 will be held at Ohh La La! located at 132 Main Avenue South from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

To speak on the group’s activities and what they believe in we were joined on Rise and Shine by Joe Evans who explained why this legislation is needed in the state of Idaho.

For more information relating to Kind Idaho click the play button above.

