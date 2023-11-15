Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Kind Idaho gathering signatures in Twin Falls

Kind Idaho Gathering Signatures in Twin Falls
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The effort to get a medical marijuana initiative on the ballot has come to Twin Falls. Kind Idaho, a group advocating for legalizing medical marijuana, will be holding signature events on November 17 & 18.

The signature collecting event that will be held on November 17 will be held at CJ’s Vapehouse & CBD located at 780 Falls Ave from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

The signature collecting event that will be held on November 18 will be held at Ohh La La! located at 132 Main Avenue South from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

To speak on the group’s activities and what they believe in we were joined on Rise and Shine by Joe Evans who explained why this legislation is needed in the state of Idaho.

For more information relating to Kind Idaho click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Adolfo Alvarado, 19, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for violation of terms...
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Adolfo Alvarado

Latest News

23rd Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
23rd annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicking off November 16
Twin Falls High School posted the highest ISAT English/Language Arts proficiency scores in the...
Twin Falls High School advocates for mental health through Sources of Strength Program
The holidays are a time to celebrate for most people but they can be lonely for some who may be...
The holiday season is a time to celebrate for many but some struggle with loneliness and mental health issues
Sage Women's Center Diaper Drive
First annual Sage Women’s Center Diaper Drive