Lane closures on Perrine Bridge for the rest of this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that beginning Wednesday, lane closures will be in effect on the Perrine Bridge.

The closures on the Perrine Bridge is part of an ongoing maintenance project they are doing.

Wednesday through Friday the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge as well as the adjacent south bound lane will be closed.

Friday through Sunday, the sidewalk on the east side as well as the adjacent North Bound Lane will be closed.

Idaho Transportation Department says to allow extra time for your commutes during those days.

“This work is part of larger ongoing maintenance, really the goal of that is to extend the life of the bridge, we are replacing sidewalks, replacing bolts, sealing cracks, just maintenance,” said Megan Jahns, the senior public information officer with ITD.

She also says to slow down in work zones and watch out for workers and equipment.

