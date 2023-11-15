Magic Mountain excited for season to begin with a few new upgrades this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nestled in the Sawtooth National Forest, Magic Mountain has been bringing friends and families together for more than 80 years.

Only about one hour south of Twin Falls, Magic Mountain is owned by Gary and Suzette Miller.

People visit the mountain for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, and this year, there are a few new additions.

“We’ve widened our tubing hill and bought more tubes, and then we’ve got our sno-go bikes, and then we’ve got our little shack where the instructors can take their students too, kind of get them out of the lodge, where it’s so busy and everything,” said Suzette Miller.

The sno-go bikes will be available for rent or purchase.

A big part of Magic Mountain is the learning aspect, kids come up for lessons on weekends, and field trips during the school year.

Miller says they work hard to maintain that hometown and family feel.

“We’ve worked really hard to try and make it that family mountain, where people can bring their whole family, and some who don’t have the skills or can’t ski, like to do the tubing hill, and it’s fun for the whole family,” said Miller.

They do rely on mother nature to open, as they rely on real snow.

This year, they’ve spent the summer mowing and widening some of the trails to encourage the snow to stick on the ground.

“We rely on Mother Nature to give us that gift of beautiful snow, usually we open the first or second weekend in December, but we have gone before and opened the day after Christmas. One year we didn’t open until January, but most of the time, we try to open the first or second weekend in December.

“Once the snowflakes do start to fly, they will be open Thursday through Sunday, except for Christmas vacation when they are open everyday.

Tickets are 40 dollars for an adult, 30 dollars for a child, tubing is 23 dollars.

“We do have a lot of our regulars who become our family, and we get to know them and become friends with them, it’s really fun,” said Miller.

For more information, visit this link.

