Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Magic Mountain excited for season to begin with a few new upgrades this year

Magic Mountain is preparing for a new year of ski season with some additions.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nestled in the Sawtooth National Forest, Magic Mountain has been bringing friends and families together for more than 80 years.

Only about one hour south of Twin Falls, Magic Mountain is owned by Gary and Suzette Miller.

People visit the mountain for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, and this year, there are a few new additions.

“We’ve widened our tubing hill and bought more tubes, and then we’ve got our sno-go bikes, and then we’ve got our little shack where the instructors can take their students too, kind of get them out of the lodge, where it’s so busy and everything,” said Suzette Miller.

The sno-go bikes will be available for rent or purchase.

A big part of Magic Mountain is the learning aspect, kids come up for lessons on weekends, and field trips during the school year.

Miller says they work hard to maintain that hometown and family feel.

“We’ve worked really hard to try and make it that family mountain, where people can bring their whole family, and some who don’t have the skills or can’t ski, like to do the tubing hill, and it’s fun for the whole family,” said Miller.

They do rely on mother nature to open, as they rely on real snow.

This year, they’ve spent the summer mowing and widening some of the trails to encourage the snow to stick on the ground.

“We rely on Mother Nature to give us that gift of beautiful snow, usually we open the first or second weekend in December, but we have gone before and opened the day after Christmas. One year we didn’t open until January, but most of the time, we try to open the first or second weekend in December.

“Once the snowflakes do start to fly, they will be open Thursday through Sunday, except for Christmas vacation when they are open everyday.

Tickets are 40 dollars for an adult, 30 dollars for a child, tubing is 23 dollars.

“We do have a lot of our regulars who become our family, and we get to know them and become friends with them, it’s really fun,” said Miller.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

Magic Mountain is preparing for a new year of ski season with some additions.
Magic Mountain gearing up for ski season
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Twin Falls man injured in semi-truck accident
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
Tuesday evening's online weather update {11/14/2023}