Minico Lady Spartans get revenge over Pocatello; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Lady Spartans basketball team (2-0) hosted Pocatello (0-1) for their first home game of the season.

These two teams met last season in the consolation final of the 4A state basketball tournament, where the Thunder won 68-58.

Senior guard and Utah State commit Carlie “CJ” Latta would not allow the same outcome this time.

She started the game with two quick triples, followed by a Jaycee Stroud three-ball as Minico got off to a 9-7 lead in the first.

From the start of the second quarter, it was all Latta.

She had the Lady Spartans up 26-19 at the half, with 22 points.

That momentum wouldn’t stop, as the Spartans got their revenge and won 51-41.

Minico is back in action on November 21st, as they travel to take on the Burley Bobcats.

Other girls basketball scores

Gooding 35, Wendell 28

  • Gooding: F. Millican 16 points, Izzie Stockham 11 points
  • Wendell: A. Bunn 9 points

Burley 25, Caldwell 37

  • Burley: Morgan Waters 9 points

Richfield 28, Murtaugh 54

Oakley 51, Rimrock 25

Buhl 35, Wood River 26

Glenns Ferry 53, Hagerman 24

Raft River 62, Rockland 39

Bishop Kelly 63, Jerome 56

Firth 58, Declo 54

Butte County 51, Carey 36

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

