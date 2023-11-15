Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings

"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is dropping its requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words “so help me God” in filing paperwork for their candidacy.

NJ.com reported Wednesday that the state Division of Elections is no longer requiring candidates to sign that oath, allowing them to make “a solemn affirmation or declaration” instead.

The state was being sued by James Tosone, a 70-year-old northern New Jersey man who said he plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said, he cannot sign part of the petition including a religious oath.

In an Oct. 24 memo to all county clerks in New Jersey, Lauren Zyriek, acting director of the state’s Division of Elections, said the religious oath is no longer required.

“In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.

Tosone, who lives in Washington Township in Bergen County, dropped his lawsuit against the state this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Adolfo Alvarado, 19, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for violation of terms...
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Adolfo Alvarado

Latest News

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
A bull in Australia charged an officer responding to a livestock truck crash.
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped...
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon