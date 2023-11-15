Advertise with Us
Oakley Hornets look to capture fourth straight title Friday night

The Oakley Hornets advanced to their fourth straight state championship game last Thursday, after routing Grace 50-20 in the semi-finals.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets advanced to their fourth straight state championship game last Thursday, after routing Grace 50-20 in the semi-finals.

Being in the title game is nothing new for the Hornets, as they have been the reigning 1ADA1 champions, three years running.

However, the past is the past.

Ever since the preseason, this squad has been focused on one game at a time, and it’s paid off.

With one game left, Oakley is ready to leave it all on the field Friday night.

“It’s going to be intense, we’re going to get right then the next few days, we’re getting ready,” senior Bry Severe said. “Come Friday, play balls to the walls football and have fun.”

The Hornets offense is one of the best in Idaho, outscoring their opponents by an average of 39 points a contest.

That is in strong part to their run game, with 230 yards on the ground a night.

While there is still one more big game to go, head coach Brennan Jones said this group of young men have worked hard for each other.

“I think this group is an elite group, they love each other and worked hard for each other,” Jones said. “We had this goal at the first of the year and here we are with one game left to play, and I couldn’t be prouder of this group of boys and not only the seniors, but the whole team.”

The Hornets take on the Butte County Pirates Friday night.

The Pirates advanced to the title game after a 60-26 win over Logos.

Another fantastic title game is set for kickoff at 5:30 Friday night from Holt Arena in Pocatello.

KMVT will be on site for all the coverage and highlights.

