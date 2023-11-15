Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the new basketball season underway, fans should keep an eye out for some essential information this season.

One thing to note is an officials shortage in Idaho for high school basketball this year.

This means many of the referees are brand new. They’re getting adjusted to the game and officiating of an organized sport.

The best way to help them ease into the process as fans is to not harass them.

If they cannot perform their job, no one else will.

“We have 120 total referees and 25 percent of them are brand new or in their second year,” District IV Commissioner Randy Winn said. “People, spectators, parents, and just fans in general need to be patient with them. “If you want to continue to complain and make a scene out there, then we can sign you up and watch you referee because that is not acceptable at the high school level.”

More information can be found here on more on how to become an official in the Gem State.

Another thing to note this season is the rule changes, most noticeably the addition of a shot clock and adjustment to team fouling.

“We have a 35-second shot clock, everything resets from 35 except a defensive kick kickball under 20,” Winn said. “We only go to five team fouls now each quarter. Once you hit five, you shoot two free throws. There is no more one and ones. The five team fouls reset at the end of each period except overtime.”

More information on the updated rules for the 2023-2024 basketball season can be found here.

Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is learning together this season.

