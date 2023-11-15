Rupert Elk’s Lodge to holds weeklong turkey drive

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Elk’s Lodge In Rupert is hosting a donation drive from now until November 18th. The lodge is asking for turkeys and monetary donations for the Thanksgiving holiday, next Thursday.

Turkeys that are donated will be used to provide the Mini-Cassia area with a free tradition turkey dinner for Thanksgiving Day. Rupert Elk’s Lodge has hosted the free community meal since 2011 as a way to give back to the community and make sure even those that can’t afford a Thanksgiving meal at home, can come and enjoy one for free.

DOTS Foods provides a refrigerated trailer to keep the turkeys cold leading up to the event, free of charge to the lodge as their way of giving back to the community as well. Lodge trustee Kent Warr said that they have already collected around 40 turkeys so far, and their goal is to collect at least 150 by Saturday for their annual event.

“It’s just the way the Elks can give back to the community; and anybody that wants to donate, get together, feed people who are in need and people who just want to come to have dinner. We’ll take a free will donation for your dinner or its free,” said Warr.

If more that 150 turkeys are donated, then the extra’s will be donated to the Burley and Rupert Senior Centers. The Elk’s Lodge is located at 85 South 200 West in Rupert. Turkeys and monetary donations can be dropped off during any day up until November18th between noon to 8 p.m.

