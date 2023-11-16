Advertise with Us
60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicks off at Rob Green GMC

60 Hours to Fight Hunger kick-off
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the South Central Community Action Partnership kicked off its 60 Hours to Fight Hunger for its 23rd annual turkey drive at Rob Green GMC in Twin Falls.

The community is invited to drop off turkeys and other nonperishable food donations at Rob Green’s at 1427 Blue Lakes Blvd N in Twin Falls.

Monetary donations can be made on the South Central Community Action Partnership website.

To hear more about 60 Hours to Fight Hunger click the play button on the video above.

