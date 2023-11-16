Behind the Business: Destino Coffee Company

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people start their day with a cup of coffee or tea, and one family run coffee shop in Kimberly aims to not only make delicious drinks, but also create a friendly atmosphere.

“This is something that we’ve always wanted,” said Andre Torrero, a barista at his family run coffee company.

Destino Coffee in Kimberly has only been open since July 1st, but the community is already a big fan, with people stopping off on their way to work, or during their lunch break for that extra boost of caffeine.

“It’s been amazing, we’re already growing crazy big, we’ve already outgrown this space, it’s constantly busy, there’s no place for anybody to sit anymore, we are continuously growing and seeing a great reaction from everyone. We are so grateful to have this great reaction from the people in Kimberly,” said Torrero.

The shop is owned and operated by the Torrero Family.

“My brother Adam, my sister Jada, my mother Mary and father Adam and then my other sister Maya,” said Torrero.

Destino Coffee is sure to have something for everybody on the menu.

“We serve Kona coffee, we serve smoothies, teas, lemonades, we serve Boba, we have breakfast sandwiches, pastries, like cinnamon rolls, bagels donuts, red bull,” said Torrero.

They are the only coffee shop in the Magic Valley to serve Kona coffee, which is coffee directly from the island of Hawaii.

“I was working at a coffee shop in Kona, called Kona Haven and when I told them that I was moving back here to open this shop with my family, he was like oh I’d love to be you guy’s supplier and so, he has his own coffee farm, so that’s how we were able to get it,” said Torrero.

The location can’t be beat, only one block from main street in Kimberly, and right across from the Kimberly City Park, Destino Coffee is located at 201 Chestnut St. North in Kimberly.

Andre has been a barista for many years, and really enjoys getting to know his customers, and creating a welcome atmosphere.

“The best part to me is just when I see how busy we are in that moment it puts a smile in my face because this is something that we’ve always wanted, and to see how much we’ve grown already, it makes me really happy, and I know we wouldn’t have been able to do it without my parents and having my siblings,” said Torrero.

You can visit Destino Coffee and the Torrero Family Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s been fun, very blessed to be able to do this with my family,” said Torrero.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.