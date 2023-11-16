Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis commits to Carroll College

It was the amazing coaching staff and community that made Willis choose Carroll as home.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis has committed to Carroll College to continue his academic and athletic career.

The senior quarterback led the Riverhawks to a playoff appearance this season while having 1,941 total yards along with 19 passing and eight rushing touchdowns.

His senior season was sadly cut short due to a broken collarbone.

However, his spirits have been high, and he has learned from the injury.

“I learned more with this injury than I thought, you just see a unique perspective of the game,” Willis said. “You move on and get a little bit of a sense of appreciation for what’s going on because you don’t know when it’s going to end, and when it ends, you’ll miss it.”

Carroll College, an NAIA school in Helena, Montana, competes in the Frontier Conference.

This season, the Saints finished with a 7-3 record, including ranked wins against Montana Tech and St. Thomas University (Fla).

It was the amazing coaching staff and community that made Willis choose Carroll as home.

“This summer I visited the campus, and all the coaches took me on a little tour and took some pictures, it was a cool experience. Then I went back up for a gameday in September and that town loves Carroll Football,” Willis said. “When you walk downtown in Helena, it is all over. Paint in the windows all over town, they love it and bleed it.”

Carroll was his first college offer and the one he fell in love with.

Willis finished his high school throwing for over 5,700 yards and having 75 total touchdowns.

KMVT is excited to see him in the purple and gold starting next season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

The Declo Hornets punched their ticket to the title game last Friday after dominating Melba...
Declo Hornets ‘can’t get caught in the moment’ in championship game
he Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side...
Declo Football gearing up for state championship
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
These two teams met last season in the consolation final of the 4A state basketball tournament...
Minico Lady Spartans get revenge over Pocatello; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores