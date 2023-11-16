Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis commits to Carroll College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis has committed to Carroll College to continue his academic and athletic career.

The senior quarterback led the Riverhawks to a playoff appearance this season while having 1,941 total yards along with 19 passing and eight rushing touchdowns.

His senior season was sadly cut short due to a broken collarbone.

However, his spirits have been high, and he has learned from the injury.

“I learned more with this injury than I thought, you just see a unique perspective of the game,” Willis said. “You move on and get a little bit of a sense of appreciation for what’s going on because you don’t know when it’s going to end, and when it ends, you’ll miss it.”

Carroll College, an NAIA school in Helena, Montana, competes in the Frontier Conference.

This season, the Saints finished with a 7-3 record, including ranked wins against Montana Tech and St. Thomas University (Fla).

It was the amazing coaching staff and community that made Willis choose Carroll as home.

“This summer I visited the campus, and all the coaches took me on a little tour and took some pictures, it was a cool experience. Then I went back up for a gameday in September and that town loves Carroll Football,” Willis said. “When you walk downtown in Helena, it is all over. Paint in the windows all over town, they love it and bleed it.”

Carroll was his first college offer and the one he fell in love with.

Willis finished his high school throwing for over 5,700 yards and having 75 total touchdowns.

KMVT is excited to see him in the purple and gold starting next season.

