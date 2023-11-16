Declo Hornets ‘can’t get caught in the moment’ in championship game

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo Hornets punched their ticket to the title game last Friday, after dominating Melba 38-16.

Gavin Rasmussen was fantastic on the offensive end, running for a pair of scores. Quarterback Will Garrard and Bode Brackenbury also ran and found the end zone.

However, it was the Hornets’ defense that propelled them over the top for the victory.

The Hornets forced five turnovers in the semi-final game. It’s something they pride themselves on.

“It’s a pride thing. Each week we go over goals and most of the time every goal for defense is a shutout, we want to put a big ole zero on their side of the scoreboard,” senior Bodee Laumb said. “As long as the defense takes care of business, it doesn’t matter what the offense does, we’re going to win.”

Laumb had a fumble recovery, along with Max Snedaker, while Brackenbury had two interceptions and Rasmussen added one.

When you play gritty defense like that, the Hornets will always have a great chance to win.

The Hornets now shift their sights to the West Side Pirates.

These two met in the regular season, where Declo came away with a one-point victory 27-26.

The Hornets stopped the Pirates on a fourth down goal line stand to get the win.

Declo knows they cannot get caught in the moment.

“We can’t let the moment get to us, we must keep playing how we’ve been playing,” senior Cal Silcock said. “If you think this is a championship game, it’ll get to your head.”

Kickoff is set for 8:15 at Holt Arena from Pocatello.

