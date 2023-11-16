Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Declo Hornets ‘can’t get caught in the moment’ in championship game

The Declo Hornets punched their ticket to the title game last Friday, after dominating Melba 38-16.
he Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side Pirates (8-2) in the late game on Friday night inside Holt Arena.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo Hornets punched their ticket to the title game last Friday, after dominating Melba 38-16.

Gavin Rasmussen was fantastic on the offensive end, running for a pair of scores. Quarterback Will Garrard and Bode Brackenbury also ran and found the end zone.

However, it was the Hornets’ defense that propelled them over the top for the victory.

The Hornets forced five turnovers in the semi-final game. It’s something they pride themselves on.

“It’s a pride thing. Each week we go over goals and most of the time every goal for defense is a shutout, we want to put a big ole zero on their side of the scoreboard,” senior Bodee Laumb said. “As long as the defense takes care of business, it doesn’t matter what the offense does, we’re going to win.”

Laumb had a fumble recovery, along with Max Snedaker, while Brackenbury had two interceptions and Rasmussen added one.

When you play gritty defense like that, the Hornets will always have a great chance to win.

The Hornets now shift their sights to the West Side Pirates.

These two met in the regular season, where Declo came away with a one-point victory 27-26.

The Hornets stopped the Pirates on a fourth down goal line stand to get the win.

Declo knows they cannot get caught in the moment.

“We can’t let the moment get to us, we must keep playing how we’ve been playing,” senior Cal Silcock said. “If you think this is a championship game, it’ll get to your head.”

Kickoff is set for 8:15 at Holt Arena from Pocatello.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

It was the amazing coaching staff and community that made Willis choose Carroll as home.
Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis commits to Carroll College
he Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side...
Declo Football gearing up for state championship
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
These two teams met last season in the consolation final of the 4A state basketball tournament...
Minico Lady Spartans get revenge over Pocatello; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores