Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

The Idaho Department of Education is holding its annual holiday card contest

“Anything with a holiday or winter theme is fair game.”
2022's State Department of Education's holiday card contest winner
2022's State Department of Education's holiday card contest winner(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Education is holding its holiday card contest and entries must be submitted by Friday.

The annual holiday card contest is an opportunity for Idaho students to show off their creativity and for the state to recognize the importance of arts in education.

The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-12. An overall winner will be chosen for each of the two divisions, one for grades K-6 and one for grades 7-12.

Entries can be drawings or paintings and should show off the student’s creativity.

“Anything with a holiday or winter theme is fair game,” said Maggie Reynolds, the State Department of Education’s Public Information Officer. “We get a lot of reindeer, a lot of Santa Clauses, a lot of people sledding or skiing, so just anything that’s in the holiday or seasonal spirit.”

The two division winners will have their card designs printed and they will be used for the Department of Education’s holiday mailing cards this year. Entries can be submitted online at the State Department of Education website or must be postmarked by Friday the 17th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: One shot following altercation at Target parking lot in Twin Falls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in the state.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sawtooth Botanical Garden
Pomerelle Mountain
Pomerelle Mountain excited for snow to start flying
File
Secretary of State Phil McGrane talks to KMVT about judicial review
60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicks off at Rob Green GMC