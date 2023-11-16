The Idaho Department of Education is holding its annual holiday card contest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Education is holding its holiday card contest and entries must be submitted by Friday.

The annual holiday card contest is an opportunity for Idaho students to show off their creativity and for the state to recognize the importance of arts in education.

The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-12. An overall winner will be chosen for each of the two divisions, one for grades K-6 and one for grades 7-12.

Entries can be drawings or paintings and should show off the student’s creativity.

“Anything with a holiday or winter theme is fair game,” said Maggie Reynolds, the State Department of Education’s Public Information Officer. “We get a lot of reindeer, a lot of Santa Clauses, a lot of people sledding or skiing, so just anything that’s in the holiday or seasonal spirit.”

The two division winners will have their card designs printed and they will be used for the Department of Education’s holiday mailing cards this year. Entries can be submitted online at the State Department of Education website or must be postmarked by Friday the 17th.

