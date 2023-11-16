Advertise with Us
IDHW director announces he will retire at the end of 2023

Dean Cameron, Director of Idaho Department of Insurance to serve as interim.
IDHW Director Dave Jeppeson announces retirement at the end of 2023
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little’s office announced Wednesday that there will be leadership changes to the state’s largest agency, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW).

Dave Jeppesen, the Director of IDHW since 2019, announced that he will retire at the end of this year.

In a statement from the governor’s office, Little praised Jeppesen for his time as director saying “Dave has always had my full support and confidence, and I am glad to see him enjoy retirement after a successful career. He deserves it.”

Rupert native and former District 27 Senator Dean Cameron has been appointed by Governor Little to serve as interim director until a replacement can be found.

Cameron currently serves as the director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, and has been with that department since 2015, after being appointed by former Governor Butch Otter.

According to the governor’s office, the process of recruiting a new director for IDHW will begin in the spring of 2024.

KMVT has reported this past year that there have been several issues with IDHW, which includes a state audit that alleges the department misused almost $30 million in grants for children.

