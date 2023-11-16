If you want to make a 6-figure salary, truck drivers are needed across the state and country

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s a recruiting effort across the country and in Idaho. The American Trucking Association forecasts a 64,000-driver shortage in 2023 and a new record high of more than 82,000 in 2024.

The association says in order to keep up with demand, trucking needs more than one million new drivers over the next decade to replace those leaving the industry. The Department of Transportation finds a lot of demand with trucking steadily growing, month after month.

One company in particular that’s looking to fill shortages is SISU Energy. Their CEO says he has a “bottom drop” for those with no oil field experience and you can make a six-figure salary, grossing $12,000 to14,000 a week.

“In our company here, our average wage is around $250,000 to 300,000 take-home for drivers that have their own truck. Our top guy last year grossed $700,000 just driving his truck, doing what we do in the oil and gas space. All we do is haul dirt, sand, and support fracking, which is the extraction of oil out of the ground,” said CEO Jim Grundy.

If you don’t have your own tractor, SISU will provide the trailer and offer free training and mentorship. This is a 10-99 job, which means there are no health benefits. All work is mainly located in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. People can apply at www.SisuenergyLLC.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.