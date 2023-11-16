Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

The intersection at Filer Ave. E and Meadowview Ln. N will be changed to an all-way stop

The intersection of Filer Ave. and Meadowview Ln. is now a 4-way stop
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drivers in Twin Falls have a new all-way stop sign as the area continues to grow.

As of Wednesday morning, the intersection at Filer Ave and Meadowview Lane is now an all-way stop.

Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer told KMVT the city has a traffic team that looks at traffic counts, pedestrian counts, and the number of incidents that have occurred at different intersections and uses that data to determine where the appropriate traffic signals need to be.

Palmer added with Pillar Falls Elementary School nearby they have noticed increased traffic and pedestrians.

“Essentially what will go in is a controlled stop, which is when you have the all-way stop signs, all approaches will be required to come to a complete stop before proceeding,” said Palmer. “Drivers will also be required to watch for pedestrians, and yield to pedestrians when they’re in the walkways.”

To help highlight the all-way stop signs white stop bars will be in the roadways to notify drivers where to stop before the intersection.

Palmer said because that area of town is a high development area it was time to have the controlled stop.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: One shot following altercation at Target parking lot in Twin Falls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicks off at Rob Green GMC
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
The state of sidewalks in Twin Falls
The state of sidewalks in Twin Falls
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 11-16