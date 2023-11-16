The intersection at Filer Ave. E and Meadowview Ln. N will be changed to an all-way stop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drivers in Twin Falls have a new all-way stop sign as the area continues to grow.

As of Wednesday morning, the intersection at Filer Ave and Meadowview Lane is now an all-way stop.

Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer told KMVT the city has a traffic team that looks at traffic counts, pedestrian counts, and the number of incidents that have occurred at different intersections and uses that data to determine where the appropriate traffic signals need to be.

Palmer added with Pillar Falls Elementary School nearby they have noticed increased traffic and pedestrians.

“Essentially what will go in is a controlled stop, which is when you have the all-way stop signs, all approaches will be required to come to a complete stop before proceeding,” said Palmer. “Drivers will also be required to watch for pedestrians, and yield to pedestrians when they’re in the walkways.”

To help highlight the all-way stop signs white stop bars will be in the roadways to notify drivers where to stop before the intersection.

Palmer said because that area of town is a high development area it was time to have the controlled stop.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.