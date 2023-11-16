Kuintzle appears in court for hearing in relation to the alleged murder of William Eakin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier today was Kevin Kuintzle’s hearing at the Jerome County District Court for the alleged murder of William “Bill” Eakin. During the hearing Kuintzle declined to waive time for his preliminary hearing.

His decline to waive his right, came to a surprise after his defense attorney, Terry Ratliff stood before the court and told Judge John B. Lothspeich that he spoke with Kuintzle prior to court, and they agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.

The Prosecutor also called off a witness in relation to the murder case. Eakin’s family, friends and neighbors were all present for the court hearing, but they declined to comment.

Kuintzle allegedly shot William Eakin in the head while sleeping inside his home on Bob Barton Road back in September of this year. Kuintzle is facing 5 felonies: one for first degree murder, two counts for destruction and concealment of evidence, one for grand theft, and another for burglary.

Kuintzle’s partner, Erika Brock was recently seen in court last Thursday, November 9th. Judge Depew lowered her bond at the Jerome County Jail from $75,000 to $25,000. If she is able to post bond, she must wear an ankle monitor. As for Kuintzle, he will remain in Jerome County Jail with no bond and will appear in court again on December 20th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.