Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

New ice cream shop, La Michoacana opens in Twin Falls

La Mechiocana Ice Cream Shop opens in Twin Falls.
By KMVT News Staff
Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — La Michoacana opened their first location in Twin Falls, located on Filmore St.

The ice cream shop’s name and emblem come from the town, Michoacán, Mexico but this shop has traveled far from home.

La Michoacana has brought the much loved, paletas, which are a frozen desert made of fresh fruit to the Hispanic community in Twin Falls. The business strives to keep the Mexican culture alive.

“To support the community, the Hispanic community, and just in general in Twin Falls and then our goal is to grow. Hopefully, a second store on the other side of town and just be more involved in the community, Timmy Tefsfazghi, the owner, says about his plans for the future.

Though there is Mexican ice cream, this shop is not exclusively just for the Hispanic community.

“There is something for everyone. Our menu is very, very broad. We have dairy-free products, we have a lot of warm items as well, winter is coming. So there is something for everyone, we have 38 flavors of ice cream and over 50 flavors of frozen popsicles,” founder, Gabriel Gallegos said.

They have flavors native to Hispanics, like guanabana and mamey, but also have classics like cheesecake and cookies and cream.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Adolfo Alvarado, 19, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for violation of terms...
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Adolfo Alvarado

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {11/15/2023}
Jonathan McEuen to perform Wednesday, November 15th for a dinner and acoustic show to benefit...
Jonathan McEuen at KMVT to promote an acoustic show called Friends Giving at the Historic Wilson Theater
Kind Idaho gathering signatures in Twin Falls
Kind Idaho gathering signatures in Twin Falls
Magic Mountain excited for season to begin with a few new upgrades this year
Magic Mountain is preparing for a new year of ski season with some additions.
Magic Mountain gearing up for ski season