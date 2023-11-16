Advertise with Us
One injured following shooting in Target parking lot

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating a shooting at the Target store in Twin Falls, located at 1611 Blue Lakes Blvd N.

According to Sgt. Steven Gassert, they got a call at approximately 7:50 pm about an altercation and disturbance in the parking lot.

As officers were getting to the scene, one gunshot was reported.

According to police, one person was shot and transported to the St. Luke’s Magic Valley emergency room in a private vehicle and is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries.

At this moment the police are investigating the situation and believe it is an isolated incident that does not pose any danger to the Twin Falls community.

As of now there is no one in custody.

