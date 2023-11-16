Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Pomerelle Mountain excited for snow to start flying

The main goal though, to foster a love of snow sports at a young age and create memories with families and friends.
Pomerelle Mountain
Pomerelle Mountain(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A little south of Albion, Pomerelle Mountain has a rich history in South Central Idaho.

With a base altitude of 8,762 feet, Pomerelle Mountain in Albion brings people from all over the state to ski and snowboard.

“Well the mountain started a long long time before you and I back in the 40′s, it actually started as Mount Harrison Ski Club, down below, down further down the road, and in the 60′s it moved up here and became what we know as Pomerelle, and obviously it’s grown from a single platter toe to we have two triple lifts, and a magic carpet over here,” said Zack Alexander, the mountain manager of Pomerelle Mountain.

Over the summer, the crew worked on glading in the trees, to improve the tree skiing that many people seek out while at the mountain.

They also are putting a big emphasis on the terrain park this year.

“We’re bringing on some new terrain park features this year, we are pretty excited about that, we have some new rails in the works, and we are really going to keep pushing into our progression parks and making sure that we have some very small intro stuff and some intermediate and advanced stuff so everybody can enjoy the terrain park and do it in a safe manner,” said Alexander.

Another draw, their night skiing, which is open Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 4:00 to 9:30 beginning on January 2nd.

As for the day passes, they are just waiting for mother nature to bring them a little snow.

“We don’t rely on any snow making, we do a little man made snow just around the base area and the magic carpet, and we can do some up in the creek, just enough to help us out with ramps and projects things like that, not enough that we can open on, fortunately, mother nature always brings us the good white stuff,” said Alexander.

Once they do open, the lifts will run Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s until December 22nd, and then they will be open every day, with night skiing starting January 2nd.

The main goal though, to foster a love of snow sports at a young age and create memories with families and friends.

“We get a lot of our recurring guests each year and the same smiles, but every year I see new skiers, new riders, and over at that carpet we get little ones and to me that’s what it’s all about, that’s what it’s always been, it’s just about families, and fun, and skiing,” said Alexander.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: One shot following altercation at Target parking lot in Twin Falls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in the state.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sawtooth Botanical Garden
2022's State Department of Education's holiday card contest winner
The Idaho Department of Education is holding its annual holiday card contest
File
Secretary of State Phil McGrane talks to KMVT about judicial review
60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicks off at Rob Green GMC