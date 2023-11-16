Pomerelle Mountain excited for snow to start flying

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A little south of Albion, Pomerelle Mountain has a rich history in South Central Idaho.

With a base altitude of 8,762 feet, Pomerelle Mountain in Albion brings people from all over the state to ski and snowboard.

“Well the mountain started a long long time before you and I back in the 40′s, it actually started as Mount Harrison Ski Club, down below, down further down the road, and in the 60′s it moved up here and became what we know as Pomerelle, and obviously it’s grown from a single platter toe to we have two triple lifts, and a magic carpet over here,” said Zack Alexander, the mountain manager of Pomerelle Mountain.

Over the summer, the crew worked on glading in the trees, to improve the tree skiing that many people seek out while at the mountain.

They also are putting a big emphasis on the terrain park this year.

“We’re bringing on some new terrain park features this year, we are pretty excited about that, we have some new rails in the works, and we are really going to keep pushing into our progression parks and making sure that we have some very small intro stuff and some intermediate and advanced stuff so everybody can enjoy the terrain park and do it in a safe manner,” said Alexander.

Another draw, their night skiing, which is open Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 4:00 to 9:30 beginning on January 2nd.

As for the day passes, they are just waiting for mother nature to bring them a little snow.

“We don’t rely on any snow making, we do a little man made snow just around the base area and the magic carpet, and we can do some up in the creek, just enough to help us out with ramps and projects things like that, not enough that we can open on, fortunately, mother nature always brings us the good white stuff,” said Alexander.

Once they do open, the lifts will run Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s until December 22nd, and then they will be open every day, with night skiing starting January 2nd.

The main goal though, to foster a love of snow sports at a young age and create memories with families and friends.

“We get a lot of our recurring guests each year and the same smiles, but every year I see new skiers, new riders, and over at that carpet we get little ones and to me that’s what it’s all about, that’s what it’s always been, it’s just about families, and fun, and skiing,” said Alexander.

