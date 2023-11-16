Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sawtooth Botanical Garden

Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in the state.
Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in the state.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in all of Idaho and they are the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Sawtooth Botanical Garden typically has a beautiful array of flowers and other plants scattered throughout its five-acre property, which also includes sculptures and one of two Tibetan prayer wheels in North America that was blessed by the Dalai Lama.

In the winter however, the focus shifts to the greenhouse facility that houses plants of all varieties ranging from those native to Idaho to far more exotic types you wouldn’t normally see in that neck of the woods.

The botanical garden is even more impressive when you consider its humble beginnings.

“It started as a community gardening collective in 1994-95, and when that interest waned it began its progression into a typical botanical garden so now, we showcase the five biomes of South-Central Idaho,” Jen Smith the Executive Director of Sawtooth Botanical Garden said.

While the botanical garden is obviously not on full display for the upcoming winter season, one of the main winter attractions will be as it is in the greenhouse. However, you will have to plan your visit accordingly because this flower only blooms at night!

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: One shot following altercation at Target parking lot in Twin Falls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
60 Hours to Fight Hunger kicks off at Rob Green GMC
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, heaven gained another angel as Birdine “Birdie” May (Bortz)...
Schmidt, Birdine May (Bortz)
Destino Coffee
Behind the Business: Destino Coffee Company
Jonathan McEuen to perform Wednesday, November 15th for a dinner and acoustic show to benefit...
Jonathan McEuen at KMVT to promote an acoustic show called Friends Giving at the Historic Wilson Theater