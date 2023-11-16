KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in all of Idaho and they are the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Sawtooth Botanical Garden typically has a beautiful array of flowers and other plants scattered throughout its five-acre property, which also includes sculptures and one of two Tibetan prayer wheels in North America that was blessed by the Dalai Lama.

In the winter however, the focus shifts to the greenhouse facility that houses plants of all varieties ranging from those native to Idaho to far more exotic types you wouldn’t normally see in that neck of the woods.

The botanical garden is even more impressive when you consider its humble beginnings.

“It started as a community gardening collective in 1994-95, and when that interest waned it began its progression into a typical botanical garden so now, we showcase the five biomes of South-Central Idaho,” Jen Smith the Executive Director of Sawtooth Botanical Garden said.

While the botanical garden is obviously not on full display for the upcoming winter season, one of the main winter attractions will be as it is in the greenhouse. However, you will have to plan your visit accordingly because this flower only blooms at night!

