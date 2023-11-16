Schmidt, Birdine May (Bortz)

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, heaven gained another angel as Birdine “Birdie” May (Bortz) Schmidt, 88, of Paul, passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of her daughter and granddaughters.

Birdine May Schmidt was born in Manchester, Oklahoma, December 22, 1934, to Edward Bortz Sr. and Clara (Hess) Bortz, along with her identical twin sister, Nadine Fay. Birdine and Nadine were the youngest of two older sisters, Vergie and Ida, and a brother, Edward Jr. Nadine gained her angel wings unexpectedly six weeks later.

At a young age, Birdine’s family moved to Idaho, where she attended schools in Burley, later graduating from Burley High School. Birdine met the love of her life, Bill Schmidt, and the two were married on December 8, 1952. To that union three children were born, Tommy, Kenneth, and Carol. Birdine and Bill moved several times following Bill’s job before settling once more in Burley. While raising her family, Birdine went to cosmetology school in Burley. Not long after obtaining her license she opened a salon in Paul, and then one in her home in Burley. She later received her cosmetology instructor’s license and began teaching at the school in Burley.

Birdine and her family spent many years camping and fishing. She also enjoyed crafting, crocheting, knitting and embroidery work. Birdie was a woman with many talents. She will forever be known as an amazing cook! Once Bill retired, they enjoyed many years snow birding in Bouse, Arizona. Birdine loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking big meals for them. She was also a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.

When health issues made it impossible for her to live independently, her daughter, Carol, moved in to help her in 2021, so that she could stay in her home.

Birdine is survived by her sisters, Vergie Brannan of Lander, Wyoming, and Ida Tedford of Del City, Oklahoma; and one sister-in-law, Violet Bortz of Twin Falls. She is also survived by her three children, Tom Schmidt (Joan) of Jerome, Ken Schmidt (Tina) of Rupert, and Carol Cole of Paul. Also surviving her are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Birdine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill Schmidt; her twin sister, Nadine Bortz; her brother, Edward Bortz Jr.; her parents, Edward and Clara Bortz; son-in-law, Stanley Cole; granddaughter, Stephanie Eads; and great-grandson, Brogan Smith.

Birdine’s family would like to thank Horizon Hospice nurses, Amy and Joe, for their kindness, as well as Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their comfort and compassion during this difficult time.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 26, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

