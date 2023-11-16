Advertise with Us
The state of sidewalks in Twin Falls

The state of sidewalks in Twin Falls.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Twin Falls is always working to improve the public amenities in the area. To provide an update on the state of sidewalks in Twin Falls we were joined on Rise and Shine by the City of Twin Falls Public Information Officer Joshua Palmer who gave us an update on where they are on several sidewalk projects.

For more information click the play button above.

